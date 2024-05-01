Dubai Culture Elevates Artistic Landscape with Dubai Festival for Youth Music

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE – 30 April 2024: The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the start of preparations for the third edition of the Dubai Festival for Youth Music, which is set to take place on 31 October 2024 at the Etihad Museum. An open call for festival participation has been issued, as part of the Authority’s aim to provide an innovative platform for discovering emerging talent in all areas of musical arts, upskilling artists, and supporting the pursuit of their creative passions. Artists and musicians are invited to immerse themselves in Dubai’s vibrant art community, bringing new energy and perspectives to the music industry. This involvement supports the goals of the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy, designed to foster the emirate’s artistic growth and economic vitality.

Dubai Culture has extended an open call to all Emirati and UAE-based musicians and singers aged 15 to 35 to showcase their musical talents. Categories for submission include solo and group vocals, as well as instrumental performances on the oud, wind instruments, and piano. Applications are now open until 26 July 2024, with a panel of esteemed musicians and artists set to evaluate the entries and select participants for the festival’s final competition.

Participants, whether local bands, individuals or local private production companies, are required to submit their original musical works, in accordance with the UAE’s intellectual property laws. Submissions must not have been previously presented at any local or international festival, and should not conflict with the values and traditions of the local community.







MENAFN01052024002987014458ID1108161576