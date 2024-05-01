Jameel Motorsport and Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation launch GR Saudi Driving School Future Co-Driver Program

(MENAFN- Instinctif) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 1, 2024: As part of its commitment to nurturing sporting talent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jameel Motorsport in collaboration with the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation, launched the GR Saudi Driving School Future Co-Driver Program. This initiative is set to discover the next generation of professional co-drivers who will partake in cross-country rallies, bolstering Saudi Arabia's presence on the regional and international motorsports stages.

The Future Co-Driver Program took place recently in Jeddah, bringing together the chosen participants with international industry experts. Led by renowned motorsports racer Captain Abdullah Bakhashab, the Program provided aspiring co-drivers with a unique opportunity to undergo rigorous training aimed at honing their skills and preparing them for the challenges ahead.

From a pool of around 600 applicants, the top 32 individuals were handpicked from four regions: the Western Region, Eastern Region, Northern Region, and Central Region. This selection process ensured that only the most deserving candidates progressed to the next stage.

His Royal Highness Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation, said: "The launch of the GR Saudi Driving School Future Co-Driver Program marks a significant milestone in our efforts to empower the youth of the Kingdom. This initiative underscores our dedication to fostering a new generation of skilled professionals, equipped to navigate the challenges of the racing world with precision and proficiency. Through strategic collaboration and innovative training, we are laying the foundation for a future where Saudi talent shines on the global stage, driving our nation towards a thrilling era of success in motorsports."

The Program’s curriculum encompassed a comprehensive range of essential skills tailored to prepare participants for the dynamic role of a co-driver in motorsports. Candidates delved into the intricacies of their role, understanding the crucial responsibilities of navigating alongside the driver. They learned to read roadbooks with precision, utilize devices such as ERTF and Stella and gain valuable knowledge to navigate rulebooks effectively. Participants also learned about time management, including handling timecards and administrative tasks, as well as effective communication and collaboration techniques with drivers, fostering a cohesive team dynamic essential for success on the track.

Hassan Jameel, Chairman of the Board of Managers of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said: "The GR Saudi Driving School Future Co-Driver Program marks a pivotal moment in our ongoing commitment to nurturing talent and promoting excellence and leadership in motorsports. Our collaboration with the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation focuses on cultivating promising young talents in the Kingdom, in line with Vision 2030’s Quality of Life program. By empowering aspiring co-drivers with world-class training and mentorship, this initiative not only elevates the standards of motorsports in Saudi Arabia but also paves the way for an even brighter future in the sport, fostering a culture of innovation and success."





