Russians Hit Zolochiv With Three More Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders hit the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv region with at least three guided aerial bombs.

The head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region reported the news, speaking with journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent wrote.

"At least three KAB bombs hit the central part of the village, the main square, where two people died and six were injured. The square was crowded at the time of the impact. The strikes were launched during the day in order to cause maximum civilian casualties," Tymoshko said.

The victims are a father and his 38-year-old daughter. They were in the same car. Today the man turned 62 years old.







































































Airstrike on Zolochiv / Photo: Vyacheslav Madievskyi, Ukrinform

As reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, an 11-year-old boy suffered a concussion and an acute reaction to stress. The child was hospitalized.

Air strike on: number of wounded increases to six, including child

On the morning of Thursday, May 1, Russian troops launched an airstrike on Zolochiv in Kharkiv region.

Two people died and six were injured, including a child. Administrative premises, a bank branch, and more than 20 cars were damaged. A household was destroyed.

Photo: Kharkiv RMA