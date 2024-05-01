Meeting Addresses Key Area Of Interest In Azerbaijan Identified By TRACECA Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The nations within the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia(TRACECA) have expressed interest in the anti-drone systemsutilised in Azerbaijani airports.

Azernews reports that this was stated by RufatBayramov, the national secretary of the TRACECA IntergovernmentalCommission for Azerbaijan.

R. Bayramov highlighted that deliberations on this matter tookplace during the two-day seminar (April 29-30) of TRACECA countrieson Aviation Security and Risk Assessment in Baku. He stated,"Discussions at the seminar encompassed topics such as theenhancement of aviation security and cyber security.

Further to the discussions, the current challenges encounteredby countries in the realm of civil aviation were addressed.

He further underscored that the seminar aimed at facilitatingthe exchange of exemplary knowledge and experiences. Throughout theevent, participants focused on devising and executing national riskassessment methodologies. Panellists stressed the significance ofcustomised strategies tailored to diverse regions and organisationswhile also sharing best practices and insights concerning theestablishment of robust risk assessment frameworks.

Rufat Bayramov revealed that from January to March of thecurrent year, the quantity of cargo transported via the Azerbaijanisegment of the Transport Corridor Europe Caucasus Asia (TRACECA)totaled 4 million tons. He noted that this represents an increaseof approximately 20% compared to the same timeframe in 2023.

Bayramov further stated that by the conclusion of the year, itis anticipated that the volume of cargo transportation through theAzerbaijani segment of TRACECA will achieve 16 million tons.