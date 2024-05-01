Ukrainian Forces Eliminate Nearly 990 Invaders, Destroy More Than 540 Enemy Uavs In Eastern Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces operating in the eastern sector eliminated 988 invaders and destroyed 5 enemy tanks, 20 armored fighting vehicles, 544 UAVs, and other weapons and military equipment in the past day.
The Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
"The Russian army's total losses in the eastern direction alone on April 30 amounted to 988 personnel, 5 tanks, 20 armored fighting vehicles, 6 guns and mortars, 7 anti-tank weapons, 21 vehicles, 1 EW system, Read also:
544 UAVs, 22 shelters, 5 ammunition depots," the statement said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and May 1, 2024 amounted to about 469,840 troops, including 1,120 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.
