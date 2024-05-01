Shmyhal Calls On Other Countries To Reject Russian Uranium Imports

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has called on other countries to reject the import of Russian uranium.

In a post on Telegram , Shmyhal recalled that the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the bill banning the import of enriched uranium from Russia. The ban will be implemented 90 days after the law comes into force.

"I thank the senators for their important decision. During the government delegation's visit to Washington, we raised this topic with officials and congressmen," the Prime Minister said.

Shmyhal underscored that Ukraine managed to abandon Russian uranium, "and we urge others to do so. We must deprive the aggressor of the means to wage war."

As reported by Ukrinform, the U.S. Senate voted in favor of a bill banning the import of enriched uranium from Russia, sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature.

The Group of Seven (G7) energy ministers agreed to work to reduce their reliance on“civil nuclear-related goods” from Russia, as major industrialized nations work to resent their energy plans by isolating Moscow.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal, Telegram