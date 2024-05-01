Death Toll From Russia's Apr 29 Missile Attack On Odesa Rises To Six

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another victim of Russia's April 29 missile attack on Odesa has died. This brings the death toll to six.

Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The death toll from the April 29 attack on Odesa has increased to 6. Unfortunately, a man died in hospital today. Doctors fought for his life to the last," he posted.

As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of April 29, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa. As of April 30, five people were reported dead.

Eight people were in serious condition. Four of them, including a four-year-old girl, were in critical condition. Among the wounded was the rector of the National University“Odesa Law Academy” Serhiy Kivalov.

Photo credit: State Emergency Service