Meeting Held To Review Nuclear Security Plan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra) - The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) convened to assess Jordan's Integrated Nuclear Security Sustainability Plan (INSSP), in collaboration with experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the National Committee for Nuclear Emergency, and stakeholders across the Kingdom.The EMRC's Chairman, Ziyad Saaida, emphasized the prioritization of nuclear security sustainability within the commission's agenda. He noted the IAEA expert team's mission to review aspects of Jordan's INSSP, underscoring the importance of updating it in cooperation with stakeholders.As per an EMRC statement on Wednesday, the meeting delved into global best practices in nuclear security while identifying national achievements, areas for improvement, and potential IAEA support. The aim is to formulate a strategic implementation plan for the next three years based on the priorities outlined during the session.Saaida welcomed recommendations to uphold stringent nuclear security standards, ensuring regulatory compliance and continuous improvement in Jordan's nuclear security framework.Zeinab Hassan, the IAEA's Nuclear Security Officer, expressed optimism regarding Jordan's utilization of the mission's outcomes to enhance its national nuclear security system.She highlighted Jordan's commitment to sustaining nuclear security measures, including legislative frameworks and procedural protocols to prevent, detect, and respond to nuclear security incidents and safeguard radioactive materials and facilities.