Uganda sought to strengthen its ties with India amidst growing estrangement from West

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, Uganda has sought to strengthen its ties with India amidst growing estrangement from the West. The recent visit of senior Indian diplomat Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, to Uganda marked a pivotal moment in this burgeoning relationship. Ravi's participation in the Uganda-India Business Conclave, accompanied by a sizable multi-sectoral business delegation from India, underscored India's commitment to expanding cooperation with the East African nation across various sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, renewable energy, healthcare, and tourism.



India's engagement with Uganda is part of a broader strategic outreach to Africa, reflecting its desire to deepen economic and diplomatic relations with the continent. Against the backdrop of Uganda's hosting of high-profile summits such as the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, the third South Summit, and the G77+China summit in January, the visit symbolizes a concerted effort by both countries to forge stronger bonds.



For Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, the diplomatic overtures from India carry significant weight, particularly in light of recent setbacks with Western partners. Uganda's suspension from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) by the United States, coupled with the World Bank's freezing of new lending, has underscored the need for diversification of partnerships. Museveni, in response, has signaled a shift in Uganda's foreign policy towards greater cooperation with the Global South, seeking to navigate away from dependence on Western aid and influence.



During the summit, Museveni articulated his commitment to reorienting Uganda's foreign policy to foster closer ties with countries outside the traditional Western orbit. India, with its burgeoning economy and shared historical ties with Uganda, emerges as a promising alternative partner. Museveni's emphasis on diversifying partnerships beyond China highlights Uganda's strategic calculus in mitigating economic vulnerabilities and safeguarding its sovereignty.



As Uganda navigates geopolitical complexities and seeks to assert its autonomy on the global stage, the burgeoning relationship with India presents both opportunities and challenges.



Strengthening economic and diplomatic ties with India could potentially bolster Uganda's resilience amidst Western pressures while opening avenues for mutual growth and cooperation. However, realizing the full potential of this partnership will require sustained engagement, strategic alignment, and concerted efforts from both sides to overcome existing barriers and leverage shared interests for the benefit of both nations.

