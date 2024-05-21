Minister Of Interior Meets Singaporean Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met with Minister for Home Affairs and the Minister for Law of the Republic of Singapore HE K Shanmugam, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two friendly countries and ways to support and develop them.

HE Minister of Interior and HE Nepali Minister for Home Affairs attended the signing ceremony of the action plan for bilateral security cooperation between the two countries' Ministries of the Interior.