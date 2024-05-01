Ukrainian Special Operations Fighters Land Russian Reconnaissance Drone In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Operators of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have landed in the Chernihiv region a Russian Tachyon unmanned aerial vehicle, which was conducting reconnaissance of an area near the Russian-Ukrainian border.

That's according to the Facebook page of the SOF Command, Ukrinform reports.

"The SOF operators, together with the Defense Forces, used electronic warfare to land an enemy Tachyon UAV in working condition in Ukrainian-controlled territory," the report reads.

The Tachyon UAV is used for reconnaissance and adjustment of fire both during the day and at night, and it can also work as a communication relay.

The unmanned system includes two aerial vehicles, a set of interchangeable modules, which includes a thermal imaging camera, a color video camera, a photo camera, relay equipment, as well as a control station and a catapult.

Photo: Special Operations Forces Command