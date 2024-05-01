Egypt, Kuwait Urge For“Immediate” Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, May 1 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, and Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, yesterday urged for reaching an immediate and sustainable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

During a meeting in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, the two leaders stressed the necessity of facilitating safe, adequate and sustainable access for humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, in the occupied territory, and implementing the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, according to a statement by the Egyptian Presidency.

They also called for the establishment of a UN mechanism within the Gaza Strip, to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave, affirming their rejection of Israel's continuation of its military operations, including a possible military operation in Rafah.

The two leaders warned of the dire humanitarian consequences that would result, from such a step, emphasising the danger of Israeli practices that would expand the conflict and threaten the security and stability of the region and international security and peace.

The two leaders also stressed the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities, in settling the Palestinian issue by implementing the two-state solution and embodying the Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

They rejected and condemned all attempts to liquidate the Palestinian issue, as well as, Israel's violations of international law, and all attempts to displace Palestinians from their lands forcibly.– NNN-MENA