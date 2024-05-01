Salik Supports Dubai Autism Center As Part Of Its CSR Strategic Initiatives

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai – United Arab Emirates 30, April 2024:

Salik, the exclusive toll gate operator of the Emirate of Dubai, in line with its commitment to creating a tangible difference in the community, donated AED 200,000 to Dubai Autism Center. The contribution has been made during the Center's 18th Autism Awareness Campaign, which is a one-month-long campaign that coincides with World Autism Awareness Day.



Salik's donation to Dubai Autism Center, a renowned non-profit organization in the UAE, underscores its commitment to supporting children with autism spectrum disorder and their families in the UAE. Through this contribution which aligns with its corporate social responsibility goals, Salik seeks to support the Center's long-standing efforts to improve the quality of life of autistic individuals across the country.

Ibrahim Al Haddad, CEO of Salik, said:“This contribution comes in line with our commitment to strengthening corporate social responsibility, promoting inclusivity and contributing towards the societal well-being of community members. Furthermore, through this donation, we seek to acknowledge and honor the efforts of autistic children as well as their families, who are navigating unique challenges in their daily lives. As a society, we are bound to offer collective support to autistic individuals and recognize their role.”

Autism spectrum disorder affects millions of individuals across the globe, creating challenges in communication, social interaction, and behavior. However, with the right support and resources, individuals with autism can thrive and make meaningful contributions to society.