Saudi Visa For Montenegrin, Dutch, New Zealand, Norwegian, Polish Citizens

The e-Visa service from Saudi Arabia has simplified the process for Montenegrins wanting to travel to Saudi Arabia. This online visa system enables travelers to submit and obtain their visas through the internet, streamlining the process for convenience and efficiency. The eVisa for Saudi Arabia is an electronic visa that enables citizens from approximately 50 countries to travel to Saudi Arabia for tourism. In the year 2019, the Saudi government introduced the eVisa for tourists to simplify visa processes and greet international travelers. The Saudi Arabia online visa allows for multiple entries. It means you can bring it along on several visits to the countryside. Each time you come into the country, you have the option to stay for 90 days, for a combined total of 180 days during its validity period. The online Saudi visa is valid for one year from the date of issue. It is the quickest and simplest approach to obtain permission to enter Saudi Arabia. Simply complete a brief Saudi visa application online and you will receive your Saudi Arabia eVisa through email.







SAUDI ARABIA VISA REQUIREMENTS



A passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the intended date of entry in Saudi Arabia.

Providing a current email address at which to receive the Saudi Arabia visa online. Paying the Saudi eVisa fee with a valid debit or credit card.

