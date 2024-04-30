Argentines Domesticated Predators 1,500 Years Ago

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Studies conducted in the Patagonia region of Argentina provethat the local population once domesticated foxes, Azernews reports, citing a foreign internationalscientific journals.

Archaeologists who opened a 1,500-year-old grave in Patagoniafound a human skeleton, as well as a fox skeleton. This suggeststhat people at that time turned the fox into a pet. However, dogswere domesticated in Patagonia about 900 years ago.

According to historians, domesticated foxes accompaniedPatagonian hunters and gatherers in their daily lives. Their sizewas also larger than modern foxes-about the size of a modern GermanShepherd.

It is also interesting to feed a fox found in the grave analysis shows that the fox's diet is not muchdifferent from the food of the inhabitants of that time. The mainfood of these quadrupeds was corn and other plants.