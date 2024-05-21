Qatari Students Honoured At Qatar Shell's Nxplorers Grand Finale

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Qatar Shell celebrated the innovative strengths of Qatari secondary and preparatory school students at the grand finale of the NXplorers 2024 programme. The event recognised and honoured students for their groundbreaking projects aimed at addressing societal challenges.

This year's programme engaged over 400 students and 22 teachers from 12 preparatory and secondary schools across Qatar. The students participated in 25 workshops, where they employed 'NXthinking' to work collaboratively on issues we face in society.

In a ceremony graced by esteemed officials and industry experts from Qatar's education and technology sectors, representatives from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, 12 teams were shortlisted as finalists. The top four winners were announced and awarded at the event.

Students from Zubaida Secondary School for Girls clinched the first prize for their project generates electricity from organic methane gas. The team from Smaisma Secondary School for Boys secured the second prize for their project that reduces oil leaks from offshore stations. The third prize was awarded to Qatar Science and Technology School for Boys for their door-to-door drone service. The fourth prize, the People's Choice Award, was claimed by the student team from Michael E. Debakey Highschool for their aqua filter project, which received the highest number of votes from event attendees. The top teachers and facilitators of the programme also received recognition.

The NXplorers initiative by Shell empowers students with critical thinking, creativity, and complex problem-solving skills. It encourages them to reimagine the world and address global challenges related to food, water, and energy, with a focus on STEM subjects.

Implemented under a strategic partnership between Qatar Shell and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), the NXplorers programme aligns with the human and sustainable development goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

On this occasion, Maha Zayed Al-Ruwaili, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, stated: "At the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, we have continuously strived for fruitful collaboration in everything that can enhance educational outcomes for students and prepare them for future work and their professional life. Supporting innovative methods in education and learning, and equipping students with 21st-century skills, requires continuous and diligent efforts as well as the pursuit of effective partnerships that respond to modern-day demands and produce a generation that thinks, researches, and shares ideas with the world. Achieving a knowledge-based economy necessitates the concerted efforts of all state sectors and their resources to collaborate in building the minds of the next generation. Therefore, we extend our gratitude to Qatar Shell for their efforts in establishing this high-quality partnership, which benefits the students of Qatar. We commend the efforts made to deliver a program of such high quality."

Rashid Al-Sulaiti, Deputy General Manager at Qatar Shell, expressed,“The accelerating pace of our world places significant strain on resources that are fundamental to our economic, social, and environmental sustainability. It's imperative that we foster STEM abilities in our youth to tackle the pressing issues of today and the future. This commitment is a primary focus at Qatar Shell and serves as the foundation of our NXplorers programme, where we educate, mentor, and empower the future leaders of Qatar.”

Currently operating in 20 countries, Shell's NXplorers programme has positively impacted over 35,000 students globally. It fosters a strong partnership between educational institutions and industry, connecting students with exceptional peer leaders, instructors, and industry experts who serve as positive role models for STEM.