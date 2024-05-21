Injuries, 1 Death After 'Severe Turbulence' On Flight From London: Singapore Airlines

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Singapore: One person died and multiple people were injured on a Singapore Airlines flight that experienced "severe turbulence" while heading from London to Singapore before it was diverted to Bangkok on Tuesday, the company said.

"We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board," the airline said on Facebook.