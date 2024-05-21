Qatar Strongly Condemns Attempted Coup In Democratic Republic Of Congo

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar strongly condemned the attempted coup in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, stressing in this regard the need to preserve constitutional legitimacy and respect the will of the Congolese people. In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on all Congolese parties to renounce violence and resolve differences through dialogue and peaceful means to enhance security and stability and achieve the aspirations of the friendly Congolese people for development and prosperity.