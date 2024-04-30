I-T Dept Raids 2 Jeweller Groups In Jaipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 30 (IANS) The Income Tax (I-T) Department teams on Tuesday raided two jeweller groups in Rajasthan's Jaipur, officials said.

The two jeweller groups raided are the JKJ Jewellers and the Joshi Group.

Officials added that these groups were reportedly running gold and silver businesses via shell companies in Kolkata and also allegedly involved in tax evasion.

The first raid was conducted at the residence of JKJ Jewellers in Shyam Nagar followed by a raid at its showroom in three locations.

Simultaneous I-T raids are being conducted in Delhi, Kolkata and Jaipur, officials said.

Sources said that the raids are also linked to Hawala money and betting.

The Income Tax officials have further sealed the lockers of the two jeweller groups.

A thorough investigation will be conducted after studying the documents and other related information seized from the lockers.

Many documents have allegedly been found from the two jeweller groups linked to IPL betting.