This $30 Internet Subsidy Program Is Ending This Month

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Millions of Americans will lose a crucial subsidy if Congress fails to renew it as soon as possible. The internet subsidy program, officially called the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), helps millions of low-income families access subsidized internet. The subsidy program is likely to end this month.

Internet subsidy program – why is it needed?

Launched in December 2021 as a temporary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic under President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the internet subsidy program helps 23 million families save on their monthly internet bills. Many families rely on this subsidy to afford high-speed connections.

Such families, however, are set to lose this crucial subsidy if Congress doesn't renew it. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), earlier this year, announced that the program would be out of money by the end of April.

The White House, on its end, asked Congress for an extra $6 billion in funding to keep the program running until at least the end of this year, but Congress hasn't done anything yet.



There is still a need for such programs. According to Consumer Reports, the average cost of internet service in the U.S. is about $75, putting it out of reach for many low-income families.

About half of the ACP beneficiaries are military families, while about a quarter are seniors. The rest of the ACP beneficiaries include households on tribal lands, low-income college students and families with school-age children who are eligible for free or reduced-price lunches.

The program benefits 4 million seniors, as well as 10 million Americans above 50 years. Also, the program provides an extra subsidy to about 320,000 households in tribal lands, where internet costs are usually more, according to data from the White House.

Overall, about 60 million individuals are estimated to feel the impact once the internet subsidy program expires on April 30. It must be noted that the program is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.

Hopefully, the Biden administration, which has made high-speed internet access a key feature of its Investing in America agenda, will soon revive the internet subsidy program.

About the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP)

Under the program, eligible households get $30 per month off their internet bills (up to $75 for households on qualifying Tribal lands). Some households also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to buy a laptop, desktop, or tablet from participating providers.

To qualify for the internet subsidy program, applicants need to meet the income thresholds or participate in select government assistance programs. The income threshold for the program depends on the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

An applicant may also qualify for the subsidy if any of their family members participate in government assistance programs, such as Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit, Medicaid, Lifeline, SNAP and Federal Public Housing Assistance. Also, applicants living on qualifying Tribal lands may qualify for the subsidy even if they don't meet the income threshold.

Almost all major internet service providers (ISPs) participate in ACP, including T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, Charter, and Comcast.