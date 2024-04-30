SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.'S (SUIC) I.Hart Group Expands Franchise Development Efforts With New Authorizations In China And Japan

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SUIC recently announced that I.Hart Group Taiwan and MONGA(C) Fried Chicken had signed franchise authorizations in Japan and China

The franchise authorizations are expected to grow the number of stores operated by I.Hart Group to 200 outlets in 2024 and more than 500 stores over the next five years

The authorizations covering Shandong Province in China will see the Shandong Authorized company opening ten stores during the first year and 300 stores within the subsequent five years. Japan is another authorization which will target the greater Tokyo metropolitan area The new authorizations are part of SUIC's commitment to grow its footprint in the global food market and serve more customers around the world

SUIC Worldwide Holdings (OTC: SUIC)

is a company helping build tech-enabled businesses of the future by providing research and development and venture financing as well as investing in enterprises that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, big data, blockchain, and artificial intelligence. SUIC is the biggest investor, shareholder, and major operating partner of Beneway USA, a company whose wholly owned subsidiary, I.Hart Group Taiwan, is making strides in the global food industry.

I Group currently operates 150 global franchised locations in different countries under various brands and products, including MONGA(C) Taiwan-style Fried Chicken, flower tea drinks, dumplings, cloud kitchen management, AI smart machines, and more. As of February 2024, I.Hart Group had a...

The latest news and updates relating to SUIC are available in the company's newsroom



