KOICA, Plan International Mark Conclusion Of Humanitarian Partnership Programme In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), South Korea's official development assistance agency, joined forces with Plan International's Korea and Egypt offices to celebrate the closing ceremony of their impactful Humanitarian Partnership Programme (HPP). This collaborative effort, in cooperation with the Reyada Community Development Association and the Ministry of Social Solidarity, aimed to empower both Syrian refugees and vulnerable Egyptian host communities, with a special focus on youth-especially girls and young women.

The HPP addressed critical challenges faced by these communities, including gender inequalities, gender-based violence, and negative coping mechanisms exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the Programme emphasized economic empowerment activities.

The HPP, implemented with the support of Official Development Assistance (ODA) from KOICA, successfully concluded after three years, spanning from August 2021 to April 2024. This comprehensive initiative aimed to empower Syrian refugees and host communities in the Alexandria region by providing direct and indirect livelihood support, including emergency cash assistance, vocational training, and entrepreneurship education. Additionally, the project focused on promoting gender equality and children's rights through education and advocacy, to prevent negative coping mechanisms such as domestic violence and early marriage, with a strong emphasis on strengthening community resilience.

The project had 2,400 direct beneficiaries from Syrian refugee and host community families within the target area of Alexandria and the North Coast. Moreover, it had an indirect impact on approximately 12,800 individuals.

Notably, throughout its implementation, the project positively contributed to the economic empowerment of the beneficiaries by increasing household incomes through the establishment of start-ups. It also played a role in reducing tensions and fostering cooperation within the communities. Furthermore, more than half of the families participating in the entrepreneurship support successfully utilized various business models, including leveraging social media, to expand their enterprises.

The closing ceremony, held at the Tolip Hotel Alexandria on Sunday, April 21, 2024, brought together diverse stakeholders, including Plan Egypt, Plan Korea Office, CDA, MOSS (Ministry of Social Solidarity), and beneficiaries. The event featured inspiring speeches, informative videos showcasing project outcomes, an exhibition displaying products created by beneficiaries, and a play addressing gender-based violence.

Rozan Khalifa, Country Director of Plan International Egypt, expressed gratitude to project leaders and hardworking beneficiaries, emphasizing that every achievement represents a commitment to positive change and gender equality.

Mervit Sakar, Member of the CDA Board of Directors, described the project as comprehensive, addressing multiple aspects, including gender-based violence and challenges arising from the pandemic.

Jinyoung Kim, Country Director of KOICA Egypt, highlighted the importance of cohesive partnerships in overcoming regional tensions. She praised the spirit of sisterhood and brotherhood among generous Egyptian residents and neighbours in need.

Looking ahead, the KOICA Egypt office plans to continue supporting refugees and Egyptian residents through ongoing collaboration with Plan International and UN Agencies.

KOICA, the Korean government agency under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, remains committed to combatting poverty and fostering sustainable socio-economic growth in partner countries worldwide.