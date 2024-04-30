Whirlpool Foundation Announces 2024 Sons & Daughters Scholarship Recipients

(MENAFN- 3BL) The Whirlpool Foundation announced that it has awarded 30 scholarships to the students of Whirlpool Corporation employees through the Sons and Daughters College and Vocational Training Scholarship program. The scholarship program is in its 72nd year and has historically focused on traditional four-year colleges/universities. Beginning last year, the program was expanded to meet the post-secondary educational needs of students pursuing a vocational or technical career as well.

These scholarships celebrate the best and brightest among high school seniors across Whirlpool Corp. locations – including the company's 10 U.S. manufacturing communities. The Whirlpool Foundation provides these scholarships through a competitive process in which children of more than 20,000 U.S. Whirlpool Corporation employees are eligible to apply.

The following children of Whirlpool Corporation employees have been selected to receive a 2024 scholarship:



Morgan Adkison, child of James Adkison

Kenyon Bilbrey, child of Ruben Rosales

Brynn Butler, child of Alana Butler

Madison Brook, child of Amber Hobbs

Joseph Faber, child of Tad Faber

Anecia Galvin, child of Annie Galvin

Brooklyn Hamelink, child of Greg Hamerlink

William Inkrott, child of Chad Inkrott

Alayna Jones, child of Andrea Fuller

Vishisht Khare, child of Vinay Kumar

Lun Kim, child of Niang Lawh Nuam

Mikayla Lieske, child of Amy Flores

Jacob King, child of Brandi King

Nicole Marrie, child of Stephen Marrie

Mackenzie Nevison, child of Steve Nevison

Rylee Newland, child of Matthew Newland

Haylee Potter, child of Chad Potter

Alexis Quickle, child of Edward Quickle

Rachel Schmitt, child of Matthew Schmitt

Taylor Schoen, child of Douglas Schoen

Aseem Singh, child of Atul Singh

Ankith Sirigireddy, child of Thulasi Krishna Reddy Sirigireddy

Grant Spielbauer, child of Jodi Speilbauer

Makayla Stachler, child of Shawna Stachler

Nevaeh Stone, child of Nakicha Stone

Kimsey Turner, child of Brad Turner

Chelsea Tyson, child of Corey Miller

Audrey Wise, child of Jane Wise

Megha Yeddula, child of Deepthi Reddy Daysia Ward, child of Parthenia Phillips

The Sons & Daughters Scholarship Program has provided more than 2,600 scholarships and honor awards totaling over $18 million, with more than 100 scholarship and award recipients currently attending colleges, universities and vocational schools across the U.S. Children of any full-time Whirlpool Corporation employee at the director level and below are eligible. Students pursuing a 4 year degree will receive $30,000 over 4 years and students working toward a 2 year vocational degree will receive $15,000 over 2 years toward their respective educational costs. Students must maintain a 2.8 grade point average to maintain their scholarship.

