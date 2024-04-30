Bank Holiday May 2024: Are Banks Closed Tomorrow On Labour Day?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Banks in many nations, including India, typically closed on May 1, called Labour Day. May 1 is also Maharashtra Day, which marks the creation of the state of Maharashtra in India. Let us check the list of bank holidays in May.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list notes that on May 1, 2024, banks will be closed in some states in observance of Maharashtra Day and May Day.

May 1 is the day when Maharashtra's founding is celebrated. It commemorates the 1960 founding of the state after linguistic reorganisation.

Bank holiday schedules are set by the RBI and state governments, with regional holidays varying based on local customs and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Bank clients may anticipate 10 non-working days in May 2024 owing to religious holidays and weekend closures.

National banks will observe 13 non-working days, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays off.

Many nations, including India, close banks on May 1 for Labour Day or International Workers' Day.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, AP, TN, Manipur, Kerala, Bengal, Goa, and Bihar have closed banks.

May 4: Sunday

May 8: Banks in West Bengal will be closed

May 10: Banks will be closed because of the Akshaya Tritiya festival.

May 11: Second Saturday

May 12: Sunday

May 18: Sunday

May 23: On the occasion of Buddha Purnima banks will remain closed.

May 25: Fourth Saturday

May 26: Sunday