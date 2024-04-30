IPL 2024: Injury Scare For LSG As Mayank Yadav Goes Off The Field

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 30 (IANS) Star Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav left the field due to injury with the figure of 1 for 31 in 3.1 overs in the match against Mumbai Indians at Ekana Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday.
The nature of the injury is still unknown.
Mayank returned for Lucknow side after missing five matches due to a soreness in the lower abdominal area..
More details awaited.
