(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin confirmed that Russia hit Odesa with an Iskander missile armed with a cluster warhead.

According to Ukrinform, the relevant information was published on the Telegram channel of the Prosecutor General's Office.















































































"The strike was carried out by an Iskander ballistic missile armed with a cluster warhead. It is an indiscriminate weapon that can cause significant civilian casualties. Metal fragments and missile debris were found within 1.5 kilometers of the site of the attack. The investigation has reason to believe that the decision to use such weapons was made deliberately by officers of the Russian armed forces in order to kill as many civilian Ukrainians as possible," the PGO's press service quoted the Prosecutor General as saying.

As noted, a criminal case was opened.

Earlier, Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Strategic Communications Center at Defense Forces South, said that according to preliminary information, Russia had struck Odesa with an Iskander missile loaded with cluster bombs.