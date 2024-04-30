Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia Explore Potential Business, Investment Prospects

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



During the gathering of the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia JointBusiness Council, discussions revolved around the exportcapabilities of both nations and businesses as well as investmentprospects within recently liberated Azerbaijani territories, Azernews reports.

The 4th meeting was held in Riyadh under the organisation of theSmall and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA) of Azerbaijanand the Federation of Saudi Chambers.

It was attended by First Deputy Economy Minister of AzerbaijanElnur Aliyev, co-chairs of the Business Council - Chairman of theBoard of KOBİA Orkhan Mammadov, CEO of Al Rajhi International forInvestment Akhmet Ali Al Dakhilin, Executive Director of theAzerbaijani Agency for the Promotion of Export and Investment(AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev, and businessmen from bothcountries.

Topics covered included discussions on bilateral exportpotential, investment opportunities in recently liberatedAzerbaijani regions, avenues for enhancing cooperation betweenbusiness communities in trade and investment, joint initiatives andprojects, bolstering the role of the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia JointBusiness Council in these domains, and amplifying the contributionof SMEs to investment promotion.