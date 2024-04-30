'Jawan' Actor Eijaz Khan Says Off-Screen Relationships With Actors Reflect On-Screen

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Actor Eijaz Khan, who was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan', has said that genuine relationships that are cultivated off-screen between the actors reflect on-screen in their performances and their equation.

Recently, Eijaz opened up about his experience collaborating with popular actress Shilpa Verma aka Shriya Jha. He shed light on their process to foster a deeper on-screen chemistry in the upcoming series.

Eijaz said, "Before we started filming, it was important for me to connect with Shriya. I wanted to know about her life, her work style, and how she approaches roles. We met once, where I told her about my childhood, my hopes and aspirations and my personal identity as it was very crucial for her to know where I was coming from so that we could build a sense of familiarity. Understanding each other beyond the characters gave us a comfort zone which was very essential."

He further mentioned, "I think genuine relationships off-screen show on-screen, so we worked hard to make our characters' bond real. Working with Shriya has been great; we complement each other's performances, making our characters deeper. It's been a fulfilling journey, and I'm excited for viewers to see the chemistry we've built on the show."

'Adrishyam – The Invisible Heroes' is an espionage thriller OTT series which also Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Swaroopa Ghosh, Tarun Anand, Chirag Mehra, Roshnee Rai, Parag Chadha, Zara Khan, and Shriya Jha.

Produced by Sachin Pandey and Aditya Pandey, 'Adrishyam – The Invisible Heroes' streams on Sony LIV.