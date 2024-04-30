Ombudsman's Office Representatives Visit Main Clinical Hospital

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

In accordance with the joint action plan for 2024 signed betweenthe Defence Ministry and the Office of the Commissioner for HumanRights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, officerepresentatives visited the Main Clinical Hospital of the DefenceMinistry, Azernews reports.

The visitors got acquainted with the conditions created in thedepartments of the hospital, provided with modern medicalequipment, and inquired about the state of health of the servicemenreceiving treatment, including the organisation and provision ofmedical services.

The delegation was given detailed information about the dailywork activities of the medical staff.

The employees of the office highly appreciated the level ofmedical service provided and the organisation of the treatmentwork.