Indian pupil passes away in Ohio following abduction by drug gang

(MENAFN) The Indian community both in India and abroad has been left in shock and sorrow following the tragic death of Mohammed Abdul Arfath, a 25-year-old student who had recently moved to the United States to pursue his Master's degree. Arfath, originally from Nacharam, a neighborhood in Hyderabad, Telangana, went missing in March after his father, Mohammed Saleem, last spoke to him on March 7.



According to reports, Arfath's phone was switched off after the last communication with his father. The family's anguish deepened when, on March 19, Saleem received a chilling call from an unidentified individual claiming that Arfath had been abducted by a drug gang. The caller demanded a ransom of USD1,200 and issued terrifying threats, including the sale of Arfath's kidneys if the ransom was not paid.



The Indian consulate in New York swiftly responded to the distressing situation, liaising with local law enforcement agencies in Ohio to locate Arfath. However, the hopes of a safe return were shattered when, on Tuesday, the consulate announced that Arfath had been found dead.



In a statement, they expressed their commitment to working closely with local authorities to ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the young student's untimely demise.



Arfath's tragic death is not an isolated incident but is part of a concerning trend that has seen several Indian students lose their lives in the United States in recent months. With approximately a dozen incidents reported since the beginning of the year, the Indian community is calling for answers and justice, as the cause of death in some cases remains unresolved. The loss of promising young lives has sparked renewed concerns about the safety and well-being of Indian students studying abroad and highlights the need for greater vigilance and support mechanisms within the international student community.

