Zelensky Thanks Border Guards For Selflessness In Defending Country

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Ukrainian border guards for their dedicated service.

That's according to the Ukrainian president's greeting address on Border Guard Day, posted on Volodymyr Zelensky's Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

The head of state stressed that border guards " not only protect the state border, but also defend our country and people in different parts of the frontline together with all the defense and security forces of Ukraine."

As the president emphasized, "we believe that the time will come when Ukrainian border guards will work peacefully on all sections of our sovereign state border. We are doing everything to bring this time closer."

"We thank each and every member of the State Border Guard Service for their protection, dedication and honorable service! Congratulations on your professional day – the Day of the Border Guard of Ukraine!" emphasized Zelensky.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since 2018, Ukraine has been annually marking Border Guard Day on April 30.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said a third combat brigade, Hart, will be created as part of the border guard force.