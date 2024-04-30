India will attain Russian-made war vessels in spite of restrictions

(MENAFN) Reports from Bloomberg reveal that the Indian Navy is poised to receive two Russian-made warships, marking the culmination of a long-awaited delivery process marred by delays attributed to Ukraine-related sanctions. Citing undisclosed officials in New Delhi, the report outlines that one of the vessels is anticipated to be delivered by September, with the second slated to arrive early next year.



These warships, identified as stealth-guided-missile frigates belonging to the Project 11356M class, were constructed using hulls previously designated for the Russian Navy's Admiral Grigorovich-class Project 11356R. The procurement agreement, inked between Moscow and New Delhi in 2018, encompasses a four-ship deal, with the remaining two vessels set to be assembled in India through collaboration with Russia.



Delays in the production and delivery of the frigates stem primarily from complications arising from the Ukraine conflict, specifically concerning the supply of gas turbines manufactured within Ukrainian territory. Following the disruption of trade between Kiev and Moscow after Crimea's annexation in 2014, the acquisition of these turbines became unfeasible. However, as per Bloomberg's sources, India managed to secure the turbines via an intermediary country, circumventing the direct impact of the sanctions.



Previous reports had indicated that the construction of the frigates concluded last year, with subsequent trials and testing conducted in Russia's Kaliningrad Region. Despite facing significant setbacks, the impending arrival of these warships underscores India's steadfast commitment to bolstering its naval capabilities, particularly amidst regional security challenges and geopolitical tensions.



The decision to proceed with the acquisition underscores India's pragmatic approach to maintaining its strategic defense partnerships, even in the face of external pressures and sanctions dynamics. As geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, India's ability to navigate such complexities while advancing its national security interests remains a pivotal aspect of its foreign policy strategy.

