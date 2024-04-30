Cheesecake to Parfait: 7 desserts you must make with strawberry

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indulge in the tantalizing world of desserts! From classic favorites like strawberry shortcake to innovative delights like chocolate-covered strawberries, explore a myriad of sweet treats sure to satisfy every craving. Get ready to embark on a delicious journey
A classic dessert featuring layers of fluffy cake, fresh strawberries, and whipped cream
Creamy cheesecake topped with a layer of fresh strawberries. You can either bake a traditional cheesecake or make a no-bake version using cream cheese
Layered dessert made with yogurt, granola, and fresh strawberries. Alternate layers of Greek yogurt or vanilla yogurt with sliced strawberries and granola for a delightful treat
Dip fresh strawberries in melted chocolate and let them set in the refrigerator until the chocolate hardens. You can also drizzle white chocolate or dark chocolate
Similar to a fruit pie, but with a biscuit-like topping instead of pastry. Combine fresh strawberries with sugar and cornstarch, then top with a buttery biscuit dough
Refreshing and light, strawberry sorbet is a perfect treat on a hot day. Blend fresh strawberries with sugar and lemon juice, then freeze the mixture
A fruity twist on the classic Italian dessert. Replace the traditional coffee-soaked ladyfingers with strawberry syrup-soaked ones, and layer with mascarpone cheese
