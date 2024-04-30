Houthis Fire 3 Missiles At Merchant Vessel In Red Sea - CENTCOM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 30 (KUNA) -- United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced late Monday that the Houthi militia had fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) and three unmanned drones (UAV) from Yemen into the Red Sea toward a merchant vessel.

This came in a statement on social media platform (X), where CENTCOM elaborated the ASMBs and UAVs were directed toward the "MV Cyclades, a Malta-flagged, Greece-owned vessel," indicating "there were no injuries and the vessel continued on its way."

"CENTCOM forces successfully engaged and destroyed one Houthi launched UAV on a flight path towards USS Philippine Sea and USS Laboon in the Red Sea. There were no injuries or damages reported by US, coalition, or merchant vessels," the statement added.

The US State Department has continuously condemned the persistence of the Houthi targets and attacks in several statements, especially ships carrying humanitarian aid.

The US announced, January 17 2024, the relisting of Yemen's Houthi militia as a terrorist group due to the attacks launched on commercial ships in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and other forces in the region. (end)

amm







MENAFN30042024000071011013ID1108154884