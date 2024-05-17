Elorda Cup 2024: Four Indian Boxers Sign Off With Bronze Medals

(MENAFN- IANS) Astana (Kazakhstan), May 17 (IANS) Four Indian men pugilists Yaiphaba Singh Soibam, Abhishek Yadav, Vishal and Gaurav Chauhan ended their Elorda Cup 2024 campaign with bronze medals after going down in their respective semi-finals on Friday.

Yaiphaba (48kg) and Abhishek (67kg) suffered close 3-4 defeats against Kazakhstan's Zhussupov Askhat and Mursal Nurbek respectively after their bouts were reviewed.

Meanwhile, Vishal (86kg) ended his campaign with a 0-5 loss against the reigning world champion Oralbay Nurbek of Kazakhstan. Gaurav also lost 0-5 to another Kazakh boxer, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Kamshybek Kunkabayev, in the 92+kg semi-finals.

Late on Thursday, Shalakha Singh Sansanwal (70kg) and Monika (81+kg) ended their campaigns with bronze medals after losing in their respective semi-finals.

On Saturday, Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen (52kg), Minakshi (48kg), Anamika (50kg) and Manisha (60kg) will fight for the gold medals.

The finals will be played on Saturday.