Amir Cup Draw: Al Arabi To Open Title Defence Against Al Sailiya

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Arabi will begin their Amir Cup title defence with a Round of 16 clash against Al Sailiya on May 6, while newly-crowned Expo Stars League (ESL) champions Al Sadd start their hunt for a record-extending 19th trophy against Al Markhiya, the draw revealed yesterday.

This year's Amir Cup, which is in its 52nd edition, featured a total of 20 teams for the first time in history. It includes 12 ESL and eight Second Division clubs with four teams being already eliminated following the preliminary stage earlier this week.

Qatar Football Association (QFA) President Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain attended the draw ceremony along with QFA Secretary General Mansour Al Ansari, Qatar Stars League officials, coaches and other representatives of the competing teams at the Marsa Malaz Kempinski Hotel.

Al Bidda and Al Waab SC are set to make their debuts in the popular competition, while Al Sailiya and Al Khor are the other Second Division outfits in the Round of 16 besides ESL teams.

Al Arabi, who defeated Al Sadd in the final last year to seal their first Amir Cup title in 30 years, will be in action against 2014 runners-up Al Sailiya on the opening day of Round of 16 at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, after four-time champions Al Duhail will play against Al Shamal at Al Janoub Stadium.

Al Sadd, who are targeting a treble this season after lifting the ESL's Falcon Shield, will be in action on May 9 at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium.

“This tournament is very dear to all the teams and it will be very competitive. The opening match against Al Markhiya will not be easy and we will have to do well,” Al Sadd coach Wesam Rizik said on the sidelines of the draw ceremony yesterday.

“We are looking forward to a strong performance and we will do our best to win the prestigious tournament again. The fans' support will be very important for us,” Rizik, whose team will take on Al Wakrah in the Qatar Cup semi-final tomorrow, added.

Meanwhile, Qatar SC will meet Al Waab on May 7 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium while Umm Salal and Al Bidda will square off at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium the same day.

“We have a difficult task ahead as we face Umm Salal in our debut match but we will go into the match fully prepared. We are looking forward to leave a mark on our debut appearance in this prestigious tournament after our outstanding performance in the Second Division competitions,” said Al Bidda coach Sami Salah Aldin.

ESL runners-up Al Rayyan, who will seek their seventh crown, will meet Second Division League champions Al Khor while seven-time champions Al Gharafa are pitted against Al Ahli in their Round of 16 match.

Al Wakrah will begin their title hunt against Muaither, who were relegated from the ESL after finishing on the bottom on Sunday.

The schedule and venues of the three games are yet to be confirmed.

Amir Cup: Round of 16 Fixtures

May 6

5:15pm Al Duhail vs Al Shamal at Al Janoub Stadium

8pm: Al Arabi vs Al Sailiya at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

May 7

5:15pm: Qatar SC vs Al Waab SC at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium

8pm: Umm Salal vs Al Bidda at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium



(To be confirmed)

Al Wakrah vs Muaither

Al Rayyan vs Al Khor

Al Gharafa vs Al Ahli

May 9

5:15pm: Al Sadd vs Al Markhiya at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium