Yermak, U.S. Delegation Hold Third Round Talks On Bilateral Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Under the instruction of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak held the third round of talks with a delegation from the United States to discuss preparations for the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement.

The Ukrainian delegation, led by the Head of the President's Office, included the representatives of the negotiating team approved by the Decree of the President of Ukraine on January 8, 2024, as amended.

"The recent approval by the United States of a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine has significantly accelerated the negotiation process and I am convinced that our leaders will be able to sign a bilateral security agreement in the near future," said Yermak.

The parties discussed the text of the draft agreement in detail, noted significant progress in harmonizing the main provisions of the document, and adjusted the algorithm of further actions.



"This security agreement will not only once again confirm the US leadership in military and security support for Ukraine, but also directly contribute to the victory over the Russian aggressor and create a solid foundation for long-term cooperation between Ukraine and the United States to strengthen the defense capabilities of our country," said Yermak.

As reported, in January, President Volodymyr Zelensky approved the composition of a delegation to negotiate security guarantees for Ukraine. According to the decree, the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, leads the delegation.

As of today, Ukraine has already signed bilateral security agreements with nine countries.

Photo: President's Office