Britannia Ordered To Pay Rs 60,000 Fine For Selling Underweight Biscuit Packages In Kerala's Thrissur

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: The Thrissur District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum ordered Britannia Industries and Varakkara-based Chakkiri Royal Bakery to pay an amount of Rs 60,000 as compensation and penalty for selling short-weighed biscuit package.

Varakkara resident George Thattil purchased two packets of 'Britannia Nutri Choice Thin Arrow Root Biscuits' from Chakkiri Royal Bakery on December 4, 2019, for Rs 40. However, upon weighing the packages, they were found to be 268 g and 249 g, whereas the company advertised them as 300 g packets.

George complained to the Legal Metrology office, which subsequently confirmed the discrepancy in weight compared to the declared weight of the package.

In its order, the forum noted that a shortage of over 52g from the declared 300g net quantity indicated significant unjust enrichment for producers, particularly when considering the substantial production volume manufacturers typically achieve per hour or day.

The order also instructed the Controller of Legal Metrology, Kerala, to take necessary measures to ensure compliance with the net quantity regulations for the packaged commodity in question, aimed at safeguarding consumer rights.

The company and the bakery were jointly instructed to pay a total sum of Rs 50,000 as compensation for the financial loss incurred by the consumer, along with an additional Rs 10,000 to cover expenses. Furthermore, they were directed to pay 9% interest per annum from the date of filing the complaint until the amount is realized.

