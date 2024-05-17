'Bengaluru Will NOT Be Liveable In Next 5 Years, Delhi Isn't Now': IIT-Madras Alumnus Sparks Debate

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Metro cities in India, grappling with pollution, traffic congestion, overpopulation, and water scarcity, have become a hot topic on social media. In particular, Delhi is facing additional scrutiny for its high crime rates against women. Recently, an IIT-Madras alumnus, Anjali Lal, ignited a debate on X with her comments about life in Delhi and Bangalore.

Taking to X, Anjali Lal said, "Bangalore is not going to be liveable in the next five years, just like Delhi isn't now. Folks, which city are we all planning to go to and make unliveable next?"

Her remark quickly went viral on the internet, prompting a flood of responses from social media users.

Many agreed with Lal's assessment, echoing concerns about the deteriorating conditions in these major cities. However, others were quick to defend their hometowns.

One user countered, "Wdym Delhi isn't liveable? And please come up with a better reason than pollution." Another pointed out regional differences, saying, "If you've been in cities like Mumbai most part of your life, Bangalore won't look like a liveable city to you ever. PS- I'm not saying Mumbai doesn't have its own cons."

The debate also highlighted regional biases. Comments like "Northies complaining about Bengaluru, it's a never-ending cycle," and "Delhi is perfectly liveable. Just don't breathe outside air for 2 months," showcased the views on the issue.

Supporters of Delhi highlighted its infrastructure advantages despite the pollution. "Delhi is good in infrastructure. Pollution is an issue but that is for nearly whole of North India to a certain extent. Delhi is better than Bangalore in water availability," one user noted.

Critics of both cities pointed to broader issues of civic sense and governance. "Problem with Bangalore and Delhi is civic sense. Inspite of being the highest education per capita Bangalore is on par with Delhi in civic sense. Unfortunately Mumbai is being killed by systemic corruption else the city is unbeatable. Other Options are Hyderabad, Indore, Pune," another user suggested.