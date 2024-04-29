Khasawneh Stresses Kingdom's Steadfast Support For Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, on the sidelines of the special meeting of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, on Sunday discussed with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas the ongoing support of Jordan for the Palestinian people.

Khasawneh highlighted Jordan's commitment to providing comprehensive support to Palestinians until they regain their legitimate rights, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The prime minister also emphasised that the path to regional peace and stability lies in a political trajectory based on definitive, irreversible timelines and the two-state solution that leads to the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and viable Palestinian state on the pre-1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Khasawneh also reiterated Jordan's stance and efforts, including those initiated by His Majesty King Abdullah, to bring an immediate and permanent stop to the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

Khasawneh spotlighted Jordan's ongoing efforts to provide aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip through land crossings and airdrops executed by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, underscoring the importance of ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid into the besieged Strip.

The prime minister also reaffirmed the Kingdom's rejection of any attempts or conditions that could lead to the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank. He also emphasised Amman's warning against any Israeli forces operation in Rafah.

Both parties also agreed to convene meetings of the Jordanian-Palestinian Joint Higher Committee in Amman in early June to bolster cooperation between the two countries.

Abbas expressed his gratitude to the King for his unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to establish an independent state on their national soil along the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Abbas also hailed the King's efforts aimed at achieving an immediate and permanent cessation of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip. He also emphasised the need for continued coordination between the two countries to monitor developments in the Palestinian arena, halt the Israeli war on Gaza, stop Israeli attacks in the West Bank, and prevent settlers from instigating and attacking the Palestinian people.