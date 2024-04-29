EU, WHO Sign Funding Agreement To Support Jordan's Primary Healthcare Services

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Health Firas Hawari attended on Monday the signing ceremony of the funding agreement provided by the European Union (EU) to the World Health Organisation (WHO) to strengthen primary health care services in Jordan, at the Ministry of Health in the presence of Patrick Lambrechts, Head of Cooperation at the European Union Delegation to Jordan and the representative of the World Health Organisation in Jordan, Jamila Raiby.

This fund comes within the“Strengthening access to quality primary health care services for Syrian refugees and host communities in Jordan” project, where the EU committed 15 million euros to support the WHO's efforts to strengthen Jordan's primary health care services, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

The project will contribute to improve the efficiency, equity, and responsiveness of the Primary Health Care (PHC) system and addressing the population's needs in Jordan, including the refugees.

This four-year programme, funded by the EU through its Neighborhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI Global Europe) in response to the Syrian crisis, supports priority actions of the Ministry of Health's Strategic Plan, guided by Jordan Economic Modernisation vision.

Minister of Health Firas Hawari said that the efforts made by the European Union and the World Health Organisation would contribute to help the government prepare primary healthcare centres, which would directly support its plan towards achieving universal health coverage. Hawari continued,“By upgrading selected PHC facilities to meet service standards (in terms of improving healthcare workers skills, support Health Information System infrastructures, equipment, and supplies), it will increase the utilisation of Primary Health Care facilities in Jordan. It's important to recognise the invaluable support of WHO and the EU in advancing Jordan's healthcare priorities.”

Hawari valued the support provided by the World Health Organisation and European Union in supporting health priorities in Jordan, the statement said.

Patrick Lambrechts, Head of Cooperation at the European Union Delegation to Jordan, said:“Now more than ever, it is crucial that we support Jordan's commitment to strengthen primary health care and health systems, guaranteeing access to high-quality health services to all individuals across the Kingdom. Universal health coverage and the health-related sustainable development goals (SDGs) can only be sustainably attained through an unwavering dedication to enhance primary healthcare.”

On her part, Jamela Raiby, WHO Representative to Jordan, emphasised the importance of implementing this project saying:“Primary Health Care creates the foundation for the achievement of Universal Health Coverage and the health-related Sustainable Development Goals [SDGs]. Through this project, WHO will support the implementation of PHC-oriented models of care to promote the integration of health services for quality of care, and increase access to primary healthcare for refugees, in particular Syrian refugees, and their host communities.”

By embracing a 'whole-of-government' and“whole-of-society” approach, this project will harness the collective strength of Jordan's institutions and communities to achieve a healthier future for all. Together, these efforts mark a significant step forward in advancing the health and well-being of the people of Jordan, according to the statement.