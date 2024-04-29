Safadi, French, British Counterparts Discuss Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met on Monday in Riyadh with French Foreign Minister Stéphane Sijourné, to follow up on the discussions held by His Majesty King Abdullah and French President Emmanuel Macron, within the framework of joint coordination between the two countries to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and achieve a genuine political horizon for achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of the special meeting of the World Economic Forum, hosted by Saudi Arabia. Safadi underscored the importance of a unified international stance to avert any assault on Rafah, warning that such an attack could lead to another massacre, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Safadi also addressed the escalating tensions in the West Bank, calling for an end to Israeli actions that exacerbate the situation, including settlement expansion and land confiscation. He also lauded France's unequivocal support for the two-state solution and its stance against illegal settlements.

They also discussed the situation in Lebanon, where Sijourné briefed Safadi on endeavours to prevent the outbreak of a new front in Lebanon

Safadi also stressed the need to work to prevent the expansion of the war and ensure that the region is not dragged into another confrontation.

The two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing cooperation and coordination to stop the war on Gaza and ensure the delivery of aid into the region.

They also explored ways to enhance bilateral relations and agreed to collaborate on broadening the scope of bilateral cooperation across various sectors for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Safadi also met with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron to discuss efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, address the humanitarian crisis, and ensure the consistent and adequate delivery of aid throughout the region.

They also reiterated their support for a comprehensive political resolution to the Palestinian issue and a two-state solution.

The meeting also served as a follow-up to discussions between King Abdullah and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak aimed at ending the war and establishing peace in the region, reaffirming their joint commitment to delivering humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The ministers also discussed the escalating situation in the West Bank and expressed their mutual commitment to enhancing cooperation across all sectors. They agreed on the need to address the dangerous escalation in the West Bank.