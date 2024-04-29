NGO Ukraine 2050 Will Assist Ukrainian Authorities In Gaining Access To Frozen Assets Of Russian Federation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2024, the NGO "Ukraine-2050" will help Ukrainian authorities to ensure that Ukraine gains access to the frozen assets of the Russian Federation abroad in order to ensure Ukraine's victory and compensate it for the huge losses caused by Russia.

The NGO Ukraine-2050 told Ukrinform that the decision was made on April 27 during the organization's virtual annual general meeting.

The adopted action plan also stipulates that the NGO "Ukraine-2050" will focus on advocacy and information work to encourage the West to help Ukraine as much as possible and actively contribute to its early victory over imperial Russia, which is the best guarantee of peace, security and stability in the world.

Additionally, this plan includes countering Russian disinformation to ensure that the international community forms its opinions and makes decisions about Ukraine and the Ukrainian diaspora based on truthful information.

Also during the meeting, the President of the NGO "Ukraine-2050" Eugene Czolij presented a report on the activities for 2023, which were fully related to Russia's genocidal war against Ukraine and included:



advocacy work, including participation in various conferences, demonstrations, exhibitions and meetings calling for the international community to more actively support the Ukrainian authorities, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the people of Ukraine in their heroic struggle to defend Ukraine and the Western world from Russia's imperial actions;

outreach, including interviews and articles for the press and social media in five languages (Ukrainian, English, French, German and Spanish) to inform and promote public opinion in favor of defending Ukraine and, by extension, Europe; media monitoring of disinformation about Ukraine and the Ukrainian diaspora and countering Russian disinformation.

At the same time, the annual general meeting re-elected Eugene Czolij as president of Ukraine-2050, as well as the executive director and all members of the Honorary Board and the Board of Directors whose terms of office were expiring under the organization's charter.

The NGO "Ukraine-2050" was created to promote the implementation of the strategy of sustainable development of Ukraine as a fully independent, territorially integral, democratic, reformed and economically competitive European state within one generation - by 2050.

As a reminder, President of the NGO Ukraine-2050, former President of the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) Eugene Czolij was selected by his peers to be included in the seventeenth edition of The Best Lawyers in Canada in 2024 for his work in corporate and commercial litigation.

In the photo Eugene Czolij