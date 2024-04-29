In Kharkiv, It Was Clarified That Man Was Wounded And Six Houses Were Damaged As Result Of Enemy Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man, not a woman, was injured in the strike on Kharkiv, and his condition is moderate.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.

"According to the updated data, a 42-year-old man was injured as a result of enemy shelling. He was hospitalized with an explosive injur and shrapnel wounds. Doctors assess his condition as moderate," elaborated Colonel Syniehubov.

In turn, at the site of the attack, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that six apartment buildings were damaged as a result of the strike on Kharkiv in the evening of April 29.

"There were two hits near residential buildings. Windows in six multi-storey buildings were smashed. We are still inspecting communications, water supply and gas networks. There was no gas leakage," said the mayor.

He added that today the utility company started to close the windows.

As reported, at about 18:10 on April 29, Russians struck the Kyiv district of Kharkiv with two air strikes . An apartment building was damaged. At the same time, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Kharkiv district. There were no casualties.