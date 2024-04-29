Arab-Europe Meeting To Support Two State Solution, Recognize Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 29 (KUNA) -- An Arab-Saudi coordination meeting was held in Riyadh on Monday, to support efforts to implement the two-state solution and recognize the State of Palestine.

In his opening speech, the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan at the meeting, which was held at the invitation of Saudi Arabia and Norway, said that the recent discoveries of mass graves in Nasser Medical City are horrific and unbelievable, and that they reflect disregard to the simplest humanitarian standards and lack of punishment.

Bin Farhan warned of the possible invasion of the Palestinian city of Rafah, saying, "it will inevitably lead to a humanitarian catastrophe, dire consequences for the Palestinians and neighboring countries, and serious repercussions for all parties."

The Saudi Foreign Minister renewed his commitment to the comprehensive approach to establishing a final solution to the conflict in the region, adding "we see that recognition of the Palestinian state is an inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and is an urgent step that puts us on a reliable and irreversible path in implementing the two-state solution."

He praised the European countries that expressed their intention to recognize the State of Palestine, explaining that this is an important step in the correct path towards the establishment of the Palestinian state and commitment to a path that leads to security and stability to all countries of the region.

The meeting was co-chaired by Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway, Espen Barth Eide. (end)

