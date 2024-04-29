China Birthrate, Robots To Move Factories To Africa

Projections indicate that the population will continue its dramatic decline, going from the current 1.4 billion to 1 billion in 2080, and 800 million in 2100. The country will soon not have enough consumers to continue purchasing everything made by its giant manufacturing sector, at 28% of the global total and 38% of China's GDP.

Moreover, amid talk of Western decoupling from China-centered supply chains, fears of disrupted trade have reduced foreign enthusiasm for China-made goods. Chinese exports suffered their first decline in seven years in 2023 and missed forecasts by large margins in March 2024.

With Trump seeking a 60% tariff on all Chinese imports if he returns to the White House and the EU investigating ways to hit back on alleged Chinese dumping , the future for Chinese exports to its biggest destinations does not look bright.

With China's population shrinking and Western efforts at decoupling intensifying, China is looking less attractive as a major base for manufacturing. For manufacturers, the status of China as a“growth” market comes under threat as the country's working-age population continues to decline. Combined with the ongoing consumer pessimism in the country, the Chinese market for manufacturing goods may soon become a drag for the profit-focused.



China's robotics-first manufacturing can be easily shifted to Africa

Of course, the reduced attractiveness of manufacturing inside China is not automatically a boon for manufacturing in Africa. Yes, Africa's population may provide a large potential market for manufactured goods because it will double to 2.5 billion by 2050. But with only 1.9% of global manufacturing output today, it lacks the ready production expertise needed to attract manufacturers leaving China.

An emerging trend within Chinese manufacturing may rapidly rectify this industrial“know-how gap.”

China's factories are rapidly shifting from labor-intensive to robot-intensive, as the number of available factory workers declines. China's working-age population has already peaked in 2011 and the over-60 population is projected to balloon to nearly a third of the total by 2035. The remaining workers, by then, will need to work doubly hard to take care of the retired elderly and do the work they left behind.

In response to this population trend, in 2022 alone China installed more than 290,000 industrial robots, accounting for more than half of those installed around the globe. With the total stock of industrial robots growing by an average of 25% per year since 2017, China is attempting to preemptively solve the issue of future labor shortages.

A case in point is Nio, a darling of the Chinese electric vehicle industry much promoted by the Chinese government as driving the next generation of the country's manufacturing sector. Nio has already announced its intention to reduce 30% of global headcount through technology and it has demonstrated through its second factory that 100% automation is possible.

By deploying similar robotics as the firm expands overseas beyond its factory in Hungary, it could easily enter markets like Africa that offer no production know-how but robust saless.

This advent of cheap and plentiful industrial robots means that manufacturers are less dependent on the legions of trained Chinese factory workers than they were in the past.

Suppose a sufficient portion of the Chinese industrial supply chain depends on robotics for a significant part of the manufacturing work. In that case, it is no longer inconceivable that the entire supply chain and a few“robot managers” can be shifted to Africa, a large and growing consumer market with a much brighter potential for future growth than China's.

Of course, it should be made clear that the ability to automate factories everywhere does not mean Africa will quickly replicate a manufacturing sector the size of China's.

Even with souring consumer confidence and a shrinking population, the Chinese consumer market is the second largest in the world after the US. The country also has reliable electricity, smooth highways, fast-moving customs and efficient worker recruitment processes. These cannot be easily replicated in Africa without significant financial investment, policymaking, and changes in working culture.