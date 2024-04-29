               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
China Birthrate, Robots To Move Factories To Africa


4/29/2024 7:11:55 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The emergence of green technology has once again put African manufacturing in the spotlight.

In February, African leaders submitted a proposal to the UN, calling for the sustainable use of minerals crucial for manufacturing“green” products, such as solar panels and batteries. The leaders argued that because these minerals are found overwhelmingly in Africa, Africa should benefit more from their exploitation, by integrating them into the continent's industrialization.

This renewed emphasis on leveraging natural resources to industrialize only serves to highlight the failure of African manufacturing to develop on the back of mining in past decades. Africa contains half of the world's manganese and cobalt, as well as 20% of its copper and platinum. But the vast majority of these minerals are exported unprocessed, with 85% of their processing taking place in China alone.

It is no surprise, then, that China's manufacturing sector benefits overwhelmingly from the African minerals the country processed. Indeed, since the 1960s, African manufacturing has steadily declined as of the global total, while that of East Asia, and China in particular, increased in tandem.

On various occasions in recent years, African leaders have come together to express the need to strengthen the continent's manufacturing by working with external partners. The Chinese government has been receptive to this call.

In particular, in August 2023, the Chinese government announced its intention to launch the Initiative on Supporting Africa's Industrialization. This initiative provides targeted investments in African manufacturing, to help Africa diversify away from its dependence on agriculture and natural resource extraction.

Yet, this shift of manufacturing from China to Africa is happening even without the prompting of the Chinese government. Facing constraints at home and in Western markets, Chinese firms are increasingly turning to Africa to seek local market dominance. Data from August 2023 show that 12% of Africa's manufacturing already has Chinese involvement, representing one-third of all Chinese corporate activities on the continent.

Reduced attractiveness of 'Made in China'

One big reason for Chinese manufacturers to leave China for Africa is the rapid decline of China's population. After losing 850,000 people in 2022 for the first decrease since 1961, the country lost another 2 million in 2023.

