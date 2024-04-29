Markets, Business Establishments Reopen In Nagaland After 3-Day Shutdown

(MENAFN- IANS) Kohima, April 29 (IANS) Markets, trade, and business establishments in Nagaland reopened on Monday after three days of shutdown, called by traders' bodies to protest against "unabated extortion" by underground groups, following an appeal by the government.

The Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CNCCI) and the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), who called the shutdown across the state, relaxed the strike on Monday for varying periods in different parts of the state.

Urging both the CNCCI and the DCCI to call off the indefinite shutdown, state Home Commissioner Vikeyie Kenya said that the state government assured necessary action in all the cases of extortion/illegal activities by multiple groups in the state.

Responding to the demands of the traders' bodies, he said that the state Government does not support, and is fully against any illegal taxation or forcible demand or collection by any group or entity or individual in the state.

Kenya said that the state government has empowered the police and district administration to act upon each and every complaint in regards to extortion, kidnapping, and waylaying of transport swiftly and book the culprits under the law and National Security Act to ensure safety and security of every individual in the state.

"Any aggrieved person may approach the law enforcing agencies in this regard," the Home Commissioner said in a letter to the traders' bodies.

The shutdown against "unabated extortion" by underground groups was first observed in the state's commercial capital Dimapur on April 26 and subsequently, markets, trade and business establishments joined the agitation called by the CNCCI.

The DCCI and the CNCCI had earlier urged the state government to take immediate steps to stop the illegal "unabated extortions, intimidations, harassment and summons” by the underground groups.

Officials said that the Nagaland Police introduced an app and urged the business community, people and all stakeholders to report cases of extortion, intimidation, and drug trafficking.

Due to the shutdown, prices of essential commodities, vegetables and fuel increased to a large extent, badly affecting the common people.