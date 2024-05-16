Baku Hosts Second Day Of Fintex Summit 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Baku is hosting the second day of Fintex Summit 2024, Azernewsreports.

This year's summit is dedicated to "New Trends in Banking andFinance Ecosystem: Innovative Solutions, FinTech, andSecurity."

Two panel sessions will be held on the second day of the summit panels will cover topics such as fraud prevention in thefinancial sector and the development and challenges of the fintechindustry.

An award ceremony for sponsors and partners of the summit washeld during the Summit.

Visa, the summit's global sponsor, was honored alongsiderepresentatives from other sponsors and partners, including variousbanks and organizations.

The summit started on May 15 and will end today.

During the initial day of the summit, discussions revolvedaround digitalization processes in Azerbaijan, the paymentindustry's future, artificial intelligence implementation, theadvancement of cashless transactions, fintech sector growth in theregion, and digital currency utilization.

Presenters delved into topics such as payment system progresswithin their respective nations, open banking initiatives, theadvantages and disadvantages of artificial intelligence, expeditingthe shift towards cashless transactions, and the outlook fordigital currencies in their speeches.