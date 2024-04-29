Forbes Recognizes Cintas As One Of The Best Employers For Diversity 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) CINCINNATI, April 29, 2024 /3BL/ - Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) has been recognized on the Forbes list of the Best Employers for Diversity 2024 for its efforts in creating a diverse and inclusive workplace. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“Diversity is a crucial part of our culture and success here at Cintas,” said Todd Schneider, Cintas President and CEO.“When we uplift and empower our employee-partners, we see innovation, solutions and better outcomes for our organization. We are thrilled to be recognized for this significant achievement.”

The Best Employers for Diversity 2024 were identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of over 170,000 U.S.-based employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. The evaluation was based on three different criteria:



Personal Recommendations: Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding Age, Gender, Ethnicity, Disability, LGBTQIA+ & General Diversity in their current workplace.

Public Recommendations: Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to diversity. KPIs: Extensive research was carried out to evaluate how companies fared across a range of diversity-related best practices. This included things like Representation, Accountability & Communication, Internal Initiatives, and External Involvement.

This is the second time this year that Cintas has been recognized for being one of the best employers for diversity in the U.S. Cintas was also recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek earlier this year.

“This award reflects our efforts in fostering a diverse work environment and shows how our employee-partners can see and feel the positive impact it makes,” said Max Langenkamp, Cintas Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer.“Bringing diverse experiences and perspectives helps us be better equipped for a changing landscape to better serve our customers and our employee-partners.”

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get ReadyTM to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

Cintas Media Contact:

Michelle Goret, Cintas Vice President of Corporate Affairs | ... , 513-972-4155