Prime Minister Meets UK Foreign Secretary

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met with Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom HE David Cameron, in Riyadh on Monday.

They discussed the bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them. They also tackled the latest developments in the region and ways to de-escalate and achieve calm, especially ending the war and accelerating an obstacle-free humanitarian aid delivery into the Gaza Strip.